Charleston locals working to help Ukrainians survive winter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s been almost a year since Russia’s war on Ukraine began, and some people here in Charleston have continued their work to help Ukrainians.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Euro Foods owner Maka Aptsiauri and her team started efforts to help Ukrainians, forming nonprofit CHS4Ukraine. Since then, they’ve sent couriers on 25 trips to Ukraine, sending over 26,000 pounds of humanitarian aid.

“As of today, our effort still continuing because especially now when it’s winter, it just becomes 100 times harder to survive,” Aptsiauri said.

Now the war-torn country is facing new challenges with winter, and CHS4Ukraine is now focusing on helping civilians who have no power and no gas. They are now in desperate need of monetary donations for generators and extreme weather sleeping bags.

“I have like that feeling of the guilt, you know, and when there is Ukraine elderly people and little kids just freezing and don’t have a decent meal and it’s just terrible conditions they’re living right now,” Aptsiauri said.

Another Charleston local has also been working to help the people of Ukraine.

When Russia’s full invasion of Ukraine began in February, Charleston local Brad Fisher says the choice was obvious to get things moving quickly with the Ukrainian Freedom Fund to help.

“In the last 10 months we’ve been able to raise several million dollars to acquire humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine,” Fisher, the managing director, said.

Fisher volunteers for the nonprofit that provides winter clothing, gear, and medical supplies to Ukrainian citizens and soldiers on the front lines. Since then, Fisher says every day has been a “labor of love” to help as much as they can.

“The challenges will continue, and they’ll change shape as these progresses, but for now it’s really the winter and the biting cold that we’re trying to help them work through,” Fisher said.

