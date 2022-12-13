SC Lottery
Coroner IDs victim of deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a person was hit on Ashley Phosphate Road Sunday night.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 43-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night.

Rigoberto Lorenzo Baca Espinal, from Honduras, died at approximately 10:47 p.m. on Ashley Phosphate Road from injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Officers responded to Ashley Phosphate Road near Mazcyk Drive just before 11 p.m. Sunday for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

The 43-year-old victim died as a result of the crash after being struck by a juvenile driver.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating. They say no charges have been filed.

