Coroner’s office IDs man killed after hitting trailer on shoulder of I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash on I-26 Monday afternoon.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Ronald Washington, 61, died at approximately 9:21 p.m. at Trident Medical Center from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash happened around mile marker 204 on I-26 east around 3 p.m. Monday.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says Washington was driving a 2007 Volkswagon sedan on I-26 when they ran off the road and struck a trailer on the shoulder.

The 61-year-old was taken to a hospital and later succumbed to his injuries, Pye said.

The trailer was not attached to a vehicle at the time of the crash, according to Pye.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

