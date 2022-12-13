SC Lottery
Denny & Mark’s Pro-Am Jam Eclipses $2.3M in Overall Funds Raised at 10th Annual Event

NASCAR's Denny Hamlin and Hootie and the Blowfish's Mark Bryan raised $180,000 at their annual...
NASCAR's Denny Hamlin and Hootie and the Blowfish's Mark Bryan raised $180,000 at their annual Pro-Am Jam on Daniel Island in October(MATT GLAC | Matthew Glac Photography)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A decade after starting their Pro-Am Jam charity tournament on Daniel Island, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Hootie and the Blowfish’s Mark Bryan have now raised more than $2.3 million for various charities.

This comes after the final numbers for the 2022 event came in with the pair raising more than $180,000 to benefit two charities this year.

“For all the camaraderie we have from all the different people in the racing industry, music industry, and the entertainment world and everyone coming together for a great cause is something really special,” Hamlin said in a statement.

The event benefits The Denny Hamlin Foundation which is raising awareness and funds for children with Cystic Fibrosis and also Bryan’s Carolina Studios that provide students with a safe environment with music technology and media arts.

“The support of this event shows the community cares, they want to have a good time, and are interested in taking care of people. We’ve been able to raise a lot of money for charities over these 10 years,” Bryan said.

The Pro-Am Jam also made a $25,000 donation to Charleston County School District’s after-school program Kaleidoscope with the money going towards Stono Park Elementary and the Baptist Hill Middle/High School band.

The ‘Mark & Friends Jam’ was another memorable musical experience for the audience highlighted by Grammy winner Nelly performing some of his biggest chart-topping hits. Bryan also paid tribute to music icon, Smokey Robinson, who was in attendance, by performing two of Smokey’s tracks. Bryan had many of his friends in the music industry join him onstage including members of Hootie & the Blowfish, Thomas McClary of The Commodores, Jason Scheff of Chicago, Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, two-time Country Music Association Song of the Year winner Jamey Johnson, Grammy winner Dan Tyminski, and many others from the worlds of country, pop and rock performing for the crowd of celebrities, sponsors, and other VIPs in attendance.

