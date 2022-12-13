SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2014 home invasion

Gerard Antonio Felder, 32, of Ladson, was arrested Monday in connection to a 2014 incident.
Gerard Antonio Felder, 32, of Ladson, was arrested Monday in connection to a 2014 incident.(Dorchester County Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Dorchester County say they have made an arrest in a 2014 home invasion in North Charleston.

Gerard Antonio Felder, 32, of Ladson, was arrested Monday in connection to an incident at 109 Pine Grove Dr. on Nov. 22, 2014.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says evidence was collected during the 2014 investigation and was sent in for testing. Detectives were notified that the suspect was identified through a “Combined DNA Index System” in August 2022, Lt. Rick Carson says.

Carson says detectives continued to investigate and eight warrants were issued for Felder. He faces charges of burglary, criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and five counts of kidnapping.

Felder’s bond hearing was conducted Tuesday afternoon and bond was denied, officials say.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Ruffin teenager was taken to the hospital with multiple traumatic injuries on...
Teenager suffers ‘traumatic injuries’ in Colleton Co. crash involving tractor-trailer
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 43-year-old pedestrian killed after being...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after responding to an accident report...
Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle
A Goose Creek man is behind bars and accused of setting a car on fire.
Goose Creek man faces arson charges after setting Jeep on fire
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died from injuries sustained in a crash on...
Coroner’s office IDs man killed after hitting trailer on shoulder of I-26
A total of $50 million could be used for future projects in the town, and council are set to...
Mt. Pleasant to vote on $50M in bonds for parks referendum
A crash in the westbound lanes of I-526 has all lanes blocked Tuesday morning.
Crash blocks westbound lanes of I-526 near Clements Ferry Road
Folly Beach Council will hear the first official reading of a citizen sponsored ordinance to...
Folly Beach City Council considering citizen driven short term rental cap