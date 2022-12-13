Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2014 home invasion

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Dorchester County say they have made an arrest in a 2014 home invasion in North Charleston.

Gerard Antonio Felder, 32, of Ladson, was arrested Monday in connection to an incident at 109 Pine Grove Dr. on Nov. 22, 2014.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says evidence was collected during the 2014 investigation and was sent in for testing. Detectives were notified that the suspect was identified through a “Combined DNA Index System” in August 2022, Lt. Rick Carson says.

Carson says detectives continued to investigate and eight warrants were issued for Felder. He faces charges of burglary, criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and five counts of kidnapping.

Felder’s bond hearing was conducted Tuesday afternoon and bond was denied, officials say.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.