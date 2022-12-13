Driver killed in single-vehicle Georgetown County crash
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:19 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Georgetown County crash that left one person dead Monday.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday on South Carolina Highway 41 near Earle Road.
Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a 2016 Honda was traveling south on SC41 when it ran off the road.
The car then hit a ditch before striking several trees, Pye said.
The driver of the car was killed.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
