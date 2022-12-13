SC Lottery
Driver killed in single-vehicle Georgetown County crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Georgetown County crash that left one...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Georgetown County crash that left one person dead Monday.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:19 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Georgetown County crash that left one person dead Monday.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday on South Carolina Highway 41 near Earle Road.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a 2016 Honda was traveling south on SC41 when it ran off the road.

The car then hit a ditch before striking several trees, Pye said.

The driver of the car was killed.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

