Employee at Michigan hospital accused of hiding camera in bathroom, police say

Jarod Joseph Havican, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of using computers to commit a crime and seven counts of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person.(Marquette County Jail)
By TV6 News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – An employee of a hospital in Michigan is accused of hiding a camera in one of the facility’s bathrooms.

The Marquette Police Department said Jarod Joseph Havican, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of using computers to commit a crime and seven counts of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person.

Police said the investigation began on Dec. 2 when officers were contacted about a hidden camera located in a bathroom at Upper Peninsula Health System-Marquette hospital.

Police identified Havican as the suspect, who was a hospital employee at the time. Officials have not stated what Havican’s job title was, but the hospital confirmed he is no longer employed.

Havican is being held at the Marquette County Jail on a $70,000 bond. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 21.

In a statement to WLUC, UPHS-Marquette said:

“At UP Health System – Marquette, our top priority is the safety of our patients, employees, providers, and visitors, and we take any allegation related to an employee very seriously. We are aware of the arrest of an employee that occurred on Dec. 13, 2022, and are cooperating with the local authorities investigating this matter. This individual is no longer employed by UP Health System. Due to confidentiality, we cannot provide any further information related to this situation or any employee matter. Thank you for understanding.”

The victims of this incident have been identified and notified. Officials did not say if the victims were patients, visitors, or other medical staff members.

The investigation is ongoing.

