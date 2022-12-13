SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Extradition hearing scheduled for suspect in Orangeburg murder

The man accused of killing an Orangeburg woman and taking their daughter appeared in court on Monday.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of killing an Orangeburg woman and taking their daughter appeared in court on Monday.

Antar Jeter is scheduled to have an extradition hearing next month. Jeter was arrested last Friday in Virginia where he and 5-year-old Aspen Jeter were found in a hospital parking lot.

Jeter is accused of killing Crystal Jumper whose body was found in her home on Thanksgiving.

A judge will decide if Jeter will return to Orangeburg on January 12th.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Ruffin teenager was taken to the hospital with multiple traumatic injuries on...
Teenager suffers ‘traumatic injuries’ in Colleton Co. crash involving tractor-trailer
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 43-year-old pedestrian killed after being...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after responding to an accident report...
Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle
A Goose Creek man is behind bars and accused of setting a car on fire.
Goose Creek man faces arson charges after setting Jeep on fire
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say

Latest News

Gerard Antonio Felder, 32, of Ladson, was arrested Monday in connection to a 2014 incident.
Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2014 home invasion
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died from injuries sustained in a crash on...
Coroner’s office IDs man killed after hitting trailer on shoulder of I-26
A total of $50 million could be used for future projects in the town, and council are set to...
Mt. Pleasant to vote on $50M in bonds for parks referendum
A crash in the westbound lanes of I-526 has all lanes blocked Tuesday morning.
Crash blocks westbound lanes of I-526 near Clements Ferry Road