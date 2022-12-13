SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

FIRST ALERT: Portion of Rivers Avenue closed Tuesday morning

A portion of Rivers Avenue at Dalton Street is closed Tuesday morning.
A portion of Rivers Avenue at Dalton Street is closed Tuesday morning.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Rivers Avenue at Dalton Street is closed Tuesday morning.

The North Charleston Police Department says all westbound lanes of Rivers Avenue are closed at Dalton Street.

The department tweeted about the closure around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Ruffin teenager was taken to the hospital with multiple traumatic injuries on...
Teenager suffers ‘traumatic injuries’ in Colleton Co. crash involving tractor-trailer
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a person was hit on Ashley...
Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston
A woman-owned, family-operated distillery announced plans on Monday to expand its North...
Woman-owned distillery expanding Charleston Co. operations
A Goose Creek man is behind bars and accused of setting a car on fire.
Goose Creek man faces arson charges after setting Jeep on fire

Latest News

A crash on I-26 eastbound has two lanes closed Tuesday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26 eastbound near Ashley Phosphate
A proposed cap on short-term rentals on Folly Beach would cap the number at 800. City council...
Folly Beach City Council to vote on extending pause on short term rentals, short term rental cap
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Folly Beach City Council to vote on extending pause on short term rentals, short term rental cap
As part of the potential agreement, the county would pay for the full cost of improvements to...
Berkeley Co. approves $3.5B, 30-year deal with battery recycling plant