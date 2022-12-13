FIRST ALERT: Portion of Rivers Avenue closed Tuesday morning
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Rivers Avenue at Dalton Street is closed Tuesday morning.
The North Charleston Police Department says all westbound lanes of Rivers Avenue are closed at Dalton Street.
The department tweeted about the closure around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
