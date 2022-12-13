SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Traffic delays reported on Johns Island

Downed stoplights and powerlines at a Johns Island intersection are causing traffic delays...
Downed stoplights and powerlines at a Johns Island intersection are causing traffic delays Monday evening.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Downed stoplights and powerlines at a Johns Island intersection are causing traffic delays Monday evening.

A traffic accident was reported on Limehouse Bridge just before 6:30 p.m., according to Charleston County Dispatch.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office a dump truck crashed into a utility pole at Main and River Roads around 3 p.m. No one was seriously hurt.

The intersection has since been reopened, but spokesperson Andrew Knapp says traffic will be slow-moving until new equipment is installed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

