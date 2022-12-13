FIRST ALERT: Traffic delays reported on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Downed stoplights and powerlines at a Johns Island intersection are causing traffic delays Monday evening.

A traffic accident was reported on Limehouse Bridge just before 6:30 p.m., according to Charleston County Dispatch.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office a dump truck crashed into a utility pole at Main and River Roads around 3 p.m. No one was seriously hurt.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash at Main and River roads (Johns Island) has closed that intersection because of downed utility lines and traffic lights. No serious injuries. Please avoid the area, if possible. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/DNIjXl2moI — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) December 12, 2022

The intersection has since been reopened, but spokesperson Andrew Knapp says traffic will be slow-moving until new equipment is installed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

