Folly Beach City Council to vote on extending pause on short term rentals, short term rental cap

A proposed cap on short-term rentals on Folly Beach would cap the number at 800. City council will decide whether to vote on the proposed ordinance or send it to a public vote at Tuesday's meeting.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A citizen petition ordinance will go Infront of the Folly Beach City Council on Tuesday for them to discuss the next steps of the proposed short-term rental cap.

Back in October, The city of Folly Beach voted to pause the distribution of short-term rental licenses for three months after a resident group petitioned the city to cap the number of short-term rental Licenses to 800.

Folly Beach City Administrator Aaron Pope said that the city council would decide whether or not to vote on the citizen petition ordinance themselves. If they choose not to vote on the ordinance themselves, they will send it to a general vote from the public.

To break it down, the citizen petition ordinance aims to break short-term rental licenses into two categories: licenses held by people who claim the property as their primary residence, and licenses held by people whose property is not their primary residence.

The ordinance aims to cap the number of short-term rental licenses for secondary residences at 800.

Pope said Tuesday, Folly Beach City Council can vote to adopt, or not adopt, this ordinance if they want to. However, Pope said the city council has indicated during previous meetings that they prefer to send the question to a public vote.

“I encourage everyone to tune into the city council meeting to see how it goes, and if a referendum is scheduled, to take whatever steps they need to do to educate themselves and make the best choice for themselves,” Pope said.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the city council will also vote on whether or not to extend the moratorium on short-term rental licenses for an additional three months.

Pope said if extended, this pause would ideally be extended far enough to allow time for the public vote on the rental-cap ordinance to be held.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Folly Beach Council Chamber at 21 Center Street.

For a link to today’s meeting agenda, click here. 

