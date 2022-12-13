SC Lottery
Georgetown Co. middle school student detained after threatening to ‘shoot up’ school

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said an eighth-grader was detained after making a threat...
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said an eighth-grader was detained after making a threat toward a middle school Tuesday morning.

The student was heard by other students and a teacher threatening to “shoot up” Rosemary Middle School, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Deputies said no weapons were found and the student’s parents were notified.

The school is operating under normal conditions.

Deputies are investigating.

