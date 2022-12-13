Goose Creek man faces arson charges after setting Jeep on fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is behind bars accused of setting a car on fire in North Charleston last Thursday.

Nathan Fish, 37, of Goose Creek, faces charges of third-degree arson after police say he started a woman’s car on fire on Rivers Avenue.

North Charleston Police were first called to the area of Rivers Avenue and Aichele Drive for a disturbance at approximately 10:37 p.m. Dec. 8, according to an incident report.

Arriving officers found Fish being “belligerent” after he kicked the windshield of a car, in addition to smashing a guitar on the vehicle. The owner of the car said she didn’t want to press charges, according to the incident report.

Officers were called back to the area an hour later because the car was now on fire.

Officers found a Jeep Cherokee fully engulfed around 11:43 p.m. The incident report states Fish was walking around the car as North Charleston firefighters were trying to put the fire out. North Charleston Police detained Fish and noted he smelled of alcohol.

Firefighters determined the fire started in the back of the vehicle, and the front end of the Jeep was not damaged, officials say. Investigators also noticed the suspect’s suitcase was outside of the vehicle, but the owner’s belongings were still inside.

The victim told authorities that Fish threatened to burn her car and her house during an argument earlier in the day, according to the incident report.

A court date has not yet been scheduled.

