SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide

New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide
New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When we allow TikTok access to our cameras and microphones to record a video, we’re opening the door for complete access to what’s on our phone - even when we’re not using the app.

It may seem worth it for the chance to go viral, but it’s a whole lot of information that’s ending up in the hands of the Chinese government. That’s according to cyber security expert Matthew Curtin.

“If you are not paying for the product, you are the product,” said Curtin.

He explains that behind the viral dances, and latest trends, TikTok could be up to something sinister.

“It can be looking through your computer for credentials to log into your bank account. It can be looking through your files to see if there’s anything that shows a lot of skin that they might be able to blackmail you with.”

According to app data, there are an estimated 210 million Americans who use the app. Wallaroom media estimates the average user spends about an our an half per day scrolling videos.

“By having apps that are feeding information about people’s activity in their daily habits, intelligence is much easier to get,” said Curtin.

The concern over Chinese espionage has caused Maryland, South Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama and Texas to ban the app on government devices. Now, a group of Lawmakers in Washington are introducing a bill for a total ban nation-wide.

Marco Rubio who is sponsoring the bill said in a statement, “This isn’t about creative videos — this is about an app that is collecting data on tens of millions of American children and adults every day.”

Senator John Thune agrees.

“I think banning tiktok on any government agency platform is a wise thing to do,” said Thune, “Otherwise china is going to acquire and have access to enormous amounts of information”

TikTok released a statement saying

“Some members of Congress have decided to push for a politically-motivated ban that will do nothing to advance the national security of the United States,”

The White House has signaled they may be on board with the legislation - saying China’s attempt to leverage American data poses a national security risk.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Ruffin teenager was taken to the hospital with multiple traumatic injuries on...
Teenager suffers ‘traumatic injuries’ in Colleton Co. crash involving tractor-trailer
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 43-year-old pedestrian killed after being...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after responding to an accident report...
Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle
A Goose Creek man is behind bars and accused of setting a car on fire.
Goose Creek man faces arson charges after setting Jeep on fire
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say

Latest News

United Airlines on Tuesday announced plans to purchase 100 Dreamliners from Boeing with the...
United Airlines announces plans to purchase up to 200 new Boeing widebody planes
Folly Beach Council will hear the first official reading of a citizen sponsored ordinance to...
Folly Beach City Council considering citizen driven short term rental cap
Jarod Joseph Havican, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of using computers...
Employee at Michigan hospital accused of hiding camera in bathroom, police say
A former Berkeley County school superintendent has filed a lawsuit against his former employer,...
Fmr. Berkeley Co. superintendent files lawsuit against district, school board members
BCSD says some of their schools are over capacity, and their solution is redistricting.
Berkeley County School Board to meet for the first time with new superintendent