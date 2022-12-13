SC Lottery
Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after responding to an accident report and discovering a man dead inside a vehicle.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said officers responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday on Rivers Avenue at Dalton Street.

Officers said they located the man dead inside the vehicle.

Police closed that portion of Rivers Avenue for about an hour Tuesday morning during the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

