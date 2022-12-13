South Carolina hires Dowell Loggains as OC/QB coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina hired Arkansas TE coach Dowell Loggains to serve as the Gamecocks new Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks coach the school announced on Tuesday.

Loggains replaces Marcus Satterfield who left the school to become an assistant at Nebraska earlier this month.

The 42-year-old Loggains spent 16 seasons coaching in the NFL before heading back to his alma mater at Arkansas in 2020. He worked as an OC or QB coach with the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

The South Carolina Board of Trustees approved a 3 year deal for Loggains worth a total of $3 million.

The school also awarded Special Teams Coordinator Pete Lembo a 1-year extension through 2025 with a raise to $725,000.

