Storm system to bring rain, brief warm-up to the Lowcountry!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will provide lots of sunshine today while temperatures sit a bit below average for this time of the year. After starting out in the 30s and 40s this morning, temperatures will only warm into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 57.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 64.

THURSDAY: Mainly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 70.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 61.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 57.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 55.

