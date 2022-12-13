SC Lottery
Troopers: Driver dies after hitting trailer on shoulder of I-26

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died from injuries sustained in a crash on...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-26 Monday afternoon.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-26 Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around mile marker 204 on I-26 east around 3 p.m. Monday.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says the driver of a 2007 Volkswagon sedan was driving on I-26 when they ran off the road and struck a trailer on the shoulder.

The driver was taken to a hospital and later succumbed to their injuries, Pye said.

The trailer was not attached to a vehicle at the time of the crash, according to Pye.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

