United Airlines announces plans to purchase up to 200 new Boeing widebody planes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Boeing and United Airlines on Tuesday announced the airline’s intention to purchase 100 new planes with an option to purchase 100 more.

United Airlines invested in its future fleet by announcing the purchase of 100 Boeing 787 airplanes with the option to purchase 100 more. The deal is the largest 787 Dreamliner order in Boeing’s history.

United will also purchase 100 737 MAX jets, with 56 new orders adding to an already existing 44 orders.

United says they expect to take delivery of the new widebody planes between 2024 and 2032 and can choose from three models to have the flexibility to support a wide range of routes.

“With this investment in its future fleet, the 737 MAX and 787 will help United accelerate its fleet modernization and global growth strategy,” President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Stan Deal said. “The Boeing team is honored by United’s trust in our family of airplanes to connect people and transport cargo around the world for decades to come.”

The airline expects delivery of the first 44 737 MAX aircraft between 2024 and 2026 with an additional order of 56 to be delivered between 2027 and 2028.

United says the 100 widebody planes are expected to replace older Boeing 767 and 777 planes with all 767s removed from their fleet by 2030. The change is expected to decrease carbon emissions from the company by 25% per seat compared to the planes they’re replacing.

“United emerged from the pandemic as the world’s leading global airline and the flag carrier of the United States,” United CEO Scott Kirby said. “This order further solidifies our lead and creates new opportunities for our customers, employees and shareholders by accelerating our plan to connect more people to more places around the globe and deliver the best experience in the sky.”

Boeing says current orders for their jets have surpassed 530, including 430 737 MAX airplanes.

For United, the airline says it now expects to take delivery of around 700 narrow and widebody planes by the end of 2032 adding an average of two per week in 2023 and more than three per week in 2024.

