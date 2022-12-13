SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

United Airlines announces plans to purchase up to 200 new Boeing widebody planes

Boeing and United Airlines today announced the carrier is investing in its future fleet with an...
Boeing and United Airlines today announced the carrier is investing in its future fleet with an order for 100 787 airplanes, with the option to purchase 100 more. The deal is the largest 787 Dreamliner order in Boeing history. Image credit: Boeing(PRNewswire)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Boeing and United Airlines on Tuesday announced the airline’s intention to purchase 100 new planes with an option to purchase 100 more.

United Airlines invested in its future fleet by announcing the purchase of 100 Boeing 787 airplanes with the option to purchase 100 more. The deal is the largest 787 Dreamliner order in Boeing’s history.

United will also purchase 100 737 MAX jets, with 56 new orders adding to an already existing 44 orders.

United says they expect to take delivery of the new widebody planes between 2024 and 2032 and can choose from three models to have the flexibility to support a wide range of routes.

“With this investment in its future fleet, the 737 MAX and 787 will help United accelerate its fleet modernization and global growth strategy,” President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Stan Deal said. “The Boeing team is honored by United’s trust in our family of airplanes to connect people and transport cargo around the world for decades to come.”

The airline expects delivery of the first 44 737 MAX aircraft between 2024 and 2026 with an additional order of 56 to be delivered between 2027 and 2028.

United says the 100 widebody planes are expected to replace older Boeing 767 and 777 planes with all 767s removed from their fleet by 2030. The change is expected to decrease carbon emissions from the company by 25% per seat compared to the planes they’re replacing.

“United emerged from the pandemic as the world’s leading global airline and the flag carrier of the United States,” United CEO Scott Kirby said. “This order further solidifies our lead and creates new opportunities for our customers, employees and shareholders by accelerating our plan to connect more people to more places around the globe and deliver the best experience in the sky.”

Boeing says current orders for their jets have surpassed 530, including 430 737 MAX airplanes.

For United, the airline says it now expects to take delivery of around 700 narrow and widebody planes by the end of 2032 adding an average of two per week in 2023 and more than three per week in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Ruffin teenager was taken to the hospital with multiple traumatic injuries on...
Teenager suffers ‘traumatic injuries’ in Colleton Co. crash involving tractor-trailer
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
A Goose Creek man is behind bars and accused of setting a car on fire.
Goose Creek man faces arson charges after setting Jeep on fire
A woman-owned, family-operated distillery announced plans on Monday to expand its North...
Woman-owned distillery expanding Charleston Co. operations
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a person was hit on Ashley...
Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston

Latest News

Police have westbound lanes of Rivers Avenue closed near Dalton Street Tuesday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Portion of Rivers Avenue closed Tuesday morning
A crash on I-26 eastbound has two lanes closed Tuesday morning.
Lanes reopen after crash on I-26
A proposed cap on short-term rentals on Folly Beach would cap the number at 800. City council...
Folly Beach City Council to vote on extending pause on short term rentals, short term rental cap
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Folly Beach City Council to vote on extending pause on short term rentals, short term rental cap