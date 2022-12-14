SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies

The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.
The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.(MGN)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A 70-year-old woman from North Carolina died after being mauled by two dogs at a home last week.

Authorities said someone called 911 Thursday to report a woman on the ground in his backyard.

According to officials, Melanie Catley was walking in her neighbor’s backyard when she was attacked by the dogs.

She suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital where she died several days later.

The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.

No charges were filed against the owner of the property.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died from injuries sustained in a crash on...
Coroner’s office IDs man killed after hitting trailer on shoulder of I-26
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after responding to an accident report...
Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl reported missing has returned home.
Charleston Co. authorities locate missing teen
A Goose Creek man is behind bars and accused of setting a car on fire.
Goose Creek man faces arson charges after setting Jeep on fire
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 43-year-old pedestrian killed after being...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston

Latest News

Spirit Airlines on Wednesday announced daily flights from Charleston International Airport...
Spirit Airlines takes to the skies from Charleston International in 2023
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns
A maker of electric vehicle battery components is bringing a $3.5 million investment to...
State’s largest economic development coming to Berkeley County
Since Russia began hitting the power grid and other critical infrastructure in early October,...
Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings