Charleston Animal Society offering special Christmas adoption services

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is working to get as many animals as possible adopted this Christmas. They’ll deliver your new pet right to your door Christmas Eve or Christmas Day as a festive surprise for your family.

Waived fees and reduced fees are making it easier than ever for people to give an animal in need a home this Christmas. Volunteers and workers hope the event will be a way to clear out the shelter for the new year.

They also remind people to be responsible. Puppies and kittens are not toys and need to be taken care of year-round with love and attention.

The adoption event kicks off Dec. 17. Starting now, the public is invited to come to Charleston Animal Society any time through Dec. 23, to adopt or pick out an animal.

