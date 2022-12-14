Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston businessman has been indicted after being accused of fraudulently using money from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Jonathan Ramaci, owner of a Deleware Corporation named Elements of Genius, was arrested on Wednesday by the FBI.

According to an indictment, Elements of Genius is headquartered in Charleston and was developing a wearable smart health device, called Wellnest. The indictment states Ramaci also owns and controls a company named Mobile Life Labs.

The indictment states Ramaci, from October 2016 and continuing at least through 2021, knowingly devised a scheme to defraud investors in his company Elements of Genius. Ramaci and his company Elements of Genius raised more than $4 million from investors.

The indictment goes on to say that at various times through the development of the Wellnest device, Ramaci represented to have deals in place with companies that would carry and sell the Wellnest device when, in fact, there were no such deals in place and/or the agreements with the companies were cancelled.

Sometime in 2019, documents say Ramaci was advised by an engineering company that the Wellnest device still required many hours of engineering design and electrical work.

The indictment states Ramaci declined to finish the product, however he continued to raise money from investors.

Investors of Ramaci asked for an audit of the Elements of Genius account and he provided an unaudited expense by vendor sheet that showed money being sent to a vendor called Mobile Life Labs. The indictment states Ramaci never disclosed to the board of advisors that Mobile Life Labs is a company owned and operated by Ramaci himself.

“Mobile Life Labs appears to have no legitimate business funds and, through the scheme, Ramaci fraudulently diverted at least $600,000 in funds from Elements of Genius’ Wells Fargo Account for his own personal use,” the indictment states.

In other charges, the indictment states Ramaci also devised a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration. In the loan application for the EIDL loan, Ramaci included materially fraudulent and false representations and submissions. Specifically, Ramaci is accused of fraudulently inflated the gross revenue for Mobile Life Labs for the 12-month period preceding January 31, 2020.

Ramaci is charged with three counts of wire fraud for misusing more than $700,000.

