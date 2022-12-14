SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Charleston city leaders to review plans for senior living facility on King Street

The city of Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday will review plans for a...
The city of Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday will review plans for a proposed seven-story senior living facility on upper king street.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday will review plans for a proposed seven-story senior living facility on upper king street.

If approved, Liberty Senior Living would sit at the intersection of King Street and Columbus street.

Robert Summerfield, the city of Charleston’s Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability, said during a previous review, the Liberty Senior Living development team requested the demolition of the existing building on the property.

Some say that the building is historic, which is why the proposal was getting push back.

The building in question is an art deco-style building, that Summerfield said was believed to be a part of a couple of different minority enterprises in the early 1900s. Given the history of the retail shops, Summerfield said the board felt the building needed to remain on site.

If approved, the idea is to move and rework the building in an attempt to preserve its historic elements.

Summerfield said the developers are required to save the facade, and the first 25 feet of the building- the rest is allowed to be demolished.

“Today will be the first meeting where we really see that finer detail in how all of its going to integrate...so that you create synergy between that older building that’s there and the architectural style that they’re moving toward with the new development,” Summerfield said.

Wednesday’s meeting starts at 4:30 and will be held in the public meeting room at 2 George Street.

For more on the meeting agenda, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died from injuries sustained in a crash on...
Coroner’s office IDs man killed after hitting trailer on shoulder of I-26
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after responding to an accident report...
Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle
A Goose Creek man is behind bars and accused of setting a car on fire.
Goose Creek man faces arson charges after setting Jeep on fire
Christine King, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area of Charleston.
Charleston Co. authorities looking for missing teen
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 43-year-old pedestrian killed after being...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. School District superintendent confirms certification; deputy superintendent position has no contract
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2014 home invasion
Millar now carries on Donohoe’s curriculum teaching the upcoming generation the importance of...
Former student teaches growing horticulture program
The Berkeley County School Board will be meeting for the first time Tuesday since last month’s...
Berkeley Co. School District superintendent confirms certification; deputy superintendent position has no contract