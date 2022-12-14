Charleston city leaders to review plans for senior living facility on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday will review plans for a proposed seven-story senior living facility on upper king street.

If approved, Liberty Senior Living would sit at the intersection of King Street and Columbus street.

Robert Summerfield, the city of Charleston’s Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability, said during a previous review, the Liberty Senior Living development team requested the demolition of the existing building on the property.

Some say that the building is historic, which is why the proposal was getting push back.

The building in question is an art deco-style building, that Summerfield said was believed to be a part of a couple of different minority enterprises in the early 1900s. Given the history of the retail shops, Summerfield said the board felt the building needed to remain on site.

If approved, the idea is to move and rework the building in an attempt to preserve its historic elements.

Summerfield said the developers are required to save the facade, and the first 25 feet of the building- the rest is allowed to be demolished.

“Today will be the first meeting where we really see that finer detail in how all of its going to integrate...so that you create synergy between that older building that’s there and the architectural style that they’re moving toward with the new development,” Summerfield said.

Wednesday’s meeting starts at 4:30 and will be held in the public meeting room at 2 George Street.

