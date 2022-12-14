SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

The Citadel names Maurice Drayton as new head football coach

This is a 2019 photo of Maurice Drayton of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
This is a 2019 photo of Maurice Drayton of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image reflects the Green Bay Packers active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Former Bulldog player and defensive coordinator Maurice Drayton has been named the next head football coach at The Citadel. The announcement was made by Director of Athletics Mike Capaccio on Tuesday.

“We are very excited to have Maurice back at The Citadel,” said Capaccio. “We conducted a very thorough search and it was clear that Maurice was the best person for this position. He understands what it takes to be a cadet-athlete at The Citadel, and also understands what it takes to be successful on the field.”

A former standout player and defensive coordinator, Drayton returns to The Citadel after spending the previous seven seasons working in the NFL. He most recently served as the assistant special teams coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders. Drayton also served as the special teams coordinator in Green Bay in 2021, assistant special teams coordinator for the Packers from 2018-20, and the special teams coordinator for Indianapolis Colts in 2016-17.

In his final season in Green Bay, Drayton worked with newcomer P Corey Bojorquez, who finished with the highest gross punting average (46.5 avg.) in a season (min. 35 punts) in franchise history. He also saw K Mason Crosby set a new franchise record with a streak of 24 consecutive field goals made from 2019-2021.

Drayton’s first season with the Colts saw him guide Pat McAfee to his second Pro Bowl after leading the league with a 49.3 yard average. Additionally, he helped Adam Vinatieri register his 19th and 20th 100-point seasons, extending his NFL record.

“I want to thank Gen. Walters, Mike Capaccio and the entire committee for giving me this opportunity. I made the decision several years ago to take the road less traveled, and it allowed me to meet people that have remained loyal.

“I believe in the divine power of God and that has moved in the minds of those who extended the invitation to return home. For me and my family, Moncks Corner, Charleston and The Citadel will always be home. I am prepared to assist in taking our school to the next level.”

Drayton served as The Citadel’s defensive coordinator from 2014-15, helping the Bulldogs to the 2015 Southern Conference Championship. The 2015 defense led the conference with 31 takeaways, 11 fumble recoveries, 10 passing TDs allowed and a 36.5 opponent third-down conversion percentage. The defense also ranked third in the FCS with 20 interceptions, including five returned for touchdowns.

All-in-all, Drayton has spent 14 seasons at The Citadel as a player or coach. He earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education in 1998 and his master’s in education in 2007.

As a player, Drayton was a two-year starter at cornerback and finished his career with 145 tackles, 17 pass break-ups and three interceptions.

After completing his eligibility in 1998, Drayton spent the next seven seasons as a member of the Bulldog coaching staff. He began as a graduate assistant/secondary coach, before spending the 2000 season coaching the tackles/tight ends. He also worked with the wide receivers (2001) and outside linebackers (2002), before spending the 2003-05 seasons coaching the secondary, special teams and serving as the recruiting coordinator.

Drayton spent the 2006 season as the defensive coordinator for the Seinajoki (Finland) Crocodiles of the European Football League. He spent 2007 as an assistant principal and assistant coach at Goose Creek High School.

Drayton joined the staff at South Carolina State in 2008, coaching the defensive backs and special teams. In his two seasons in Orangeburg, Drayton helped SCSU capture a pair of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) titles.

Drayton spent the 2010-11 seasons as the assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach at Coastal Carolina.

He would serve as the secondary coach for former Bulldog head coach Ellis Johnson at Southern Miss in 2012 before working with the defense and special teams with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League in 2013.

A native of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, Drayton and his wife are the proud parents of two children.

Coaching Career

2023                 The Citadel                               Head Coach

2022                 Las Vegas Raiders                   Assistant Special Teams

2021                 Green Bay Packers                 Special Teams Coordinator

2018-20          Green Bay Packers                 Assistant Special Teams

2016-17          Indianapolis Colts                   Special Teams Coordinator

2014-15          The Citadel                               Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/Cornerbacks

2013                 Montreal Alouttes                 Guest Coach

2012                 Southern Mississippi             Secondary

2010-11          Coastal Carolina                      Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams/Wide Receivers

2008-09          South Carolina State             Special Teams/Defensive Backs

2007                 Assistant Coach                       Goose Creek High School

2006                 Seinajoki Crocodiles              Defensive Coordinator

2003-05          The Citadel                               Special Teams/Secondary/Recruiting Coordinator

2002                 The Citadel                               Outside Linebackers

2001                 The Citadel                               Wide Receivers

2000                 The Citadel                               Tight Ends/Tackles

1999                 The Citadel                               Graduate Assistant/Secondary

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died from injuries sustained in a crash on...
Coroner’s office IDs man killed after hitting trailer on shoulder of I-26
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after responding to an accident report...
Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl reported missing has returned home.
Charleston Co. authorities locate missing teen
A Goose Creek man is behind bars and accused of setting a car on fire.
Goose Creek man faces arson charges after setting Jeep on fire
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 43-year-old pedestrian killed after being...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston

Latest News

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) drives in against Citadel forwards Stephen Clark (1) and...
Bacot claims UNC record in 100-67 win over The Citadel
Jones scores 30, UNC Asheville downs South Carolina State
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik smiles after being named game MVP after Clemson defeated North...
Cade’s Time: QB Klubnik prepares to start Orange Bowl
ESPN's Laura Rutledge talks SEC Football and her hosting duties at the Miss America pageant...
Electric Bilodeau: ESPN's Laura Rutledge on SEC Football and hosting Miss America