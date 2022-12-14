SC Lottery
Cold front to bring showers, brief warm-up!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A powerful storm system will march across the Southeast today nearing the Lowcountry tonight and tomorrow. Clouds are already on the increase and a chance of showers will sneak in here late this afternoon and evening. Most of you will stay dry today but it will be cloudy and cool with highs near 60 degrees. Temperatures won’t fall much tonight as the wind starts to pick up out of the south ahead of tomorrow’s cold front. The chance of rain will increase Thursday morning, with even a few rumbles of thunder possible. Severe weather, which is likely to our west today, will become increasing less likely Thursday as this storm system nears the Lowcountry. Scattered rain is possible through mid afternoon before a cold front starts to move offshore, ending our rain chance and beginning to clear our skies. Highs will top out near 70 degrees on Thursday. The sky will clear Thursday night and temperatures will begin to cool back down. Despite full sunshine Friday, highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees. Clouds will increase on Saturday as a weak disturbance passes to our south. A small chance of a shower will move through Saturday night but exit before sunrise Sunday morning. Sunny skies are expected Sunday with chilly temperatures. Highs on Sunday will only reach the low 50s.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain. High 61.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 70.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 60.

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 56.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 53.

