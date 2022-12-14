SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Maybank Hwy. crash blocking lanes coming into Johns Island

Crews are working a crash at Maybank Highway and Fenwick Hall Allee.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. Johns Fire District is responding to a Wednesday night crash that is impacting traffic on Johns Island.

Crews are working a crash at Maybank Highway and Fenwick Hall Allee.

The district says lanes coming into Johns Island are blocked at this time.

They also say the crash involves an injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

