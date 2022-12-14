SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Former student teaches growing horticulture program

Millar now carries on Donohoe’s curriculum teaching the upcoming generation the importance of...
Millar now carries on Donohoe’s curriculum teaching the upcoming generation the importance of sustainability.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District’s East Cooper Center for Advanced Studies is helping students get career ready before they graduate high school.

After 13 years, their horticulture program has come full circle now that former student Paul Millar is teaching the class.

Katie Donohoe started the horticulture program 13 years ago with one trailer on the Wando High school lot. Now, students have access to a rooftop garden, greenhouse, and a classroom filled with hydroponic gardens.

Millar now carries on Donohoe’s curriculum teaching the upcoming generation the importance of sustainability, appreciation for homegrown food, and understanding the science behind the soil.

A typical day in Millar’s classroom starts outside on the rooftop garden checking on their plants like kale and radishes. Then Millar provides a lecture explaining the science behind their work and students are back outside to tend to the plants.

“Getting them outside, getting them to work in the soil, working with plants. If nothing else, have an appreciation of where your food comes from and have a basic understanding of how to grow your own food,” Millar says.

For the first semester, students will be donating some of their homegrown produce to the school’s food pantry for families in need. Also, plant sales are hosted several times a year by the horticulture students and the proceeds directly benefit the program.

Charleston County School District has three centers for advanced studies with programs like real estate, cyber security, and horticulture. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died from injuries sustained in a crash on...
Coroner’s office IDs man killed after hitting trailer on shoulder of I-26
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after responding to an accident report...
Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle
A Goose Creek man is behind bars and accused of setting a car on fire.
Goose Creek man faces arson charges after setting Jeep on fire
Christine King, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area of Charleston.
Charleston Co. authorities looking for missing teen
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 43-year-old pedestrian killed after being...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston

Latest News

The Berkeley County School Board will be meeting for the first time Tuesday since last month’s...
Berkeley Co. School District superintendent confirms certification; deputy superintendent position has no contract
Folly Beach Council will hear the first official reading of a citizen sponsored ordinance to...
Ordinance to cap short-term rental licenses on Folly Beach fails in city council
Local law enforcement lent a helping hand to police officers from over 900 miles away.
Local officers help Illinois police get a new therapy dog
Gerard Antonio Felder, 32, of Ladson, was arrested Monday in connection to a 2014 incident.
Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2014 home invasion