Garbage truck manufacturer expanding Dorchester Co. operations

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A United Kingdom-based garbage collection vehicle manufacturer on Tuesday announced plans to expand its operations into Dorchester County.

Dennis Eagle, Inc. is investing $2.1 million to expand its Summerville chassis and powertrain production facility. The expansion is expected to bring 49 new jobs over the next five years.

The company specializes in improving safety with low-entry cabins and large windshields to reduce blind spots.

The facility is located at 104 G Pinnacle Way and is expanding to accommodate growing demand.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for the project as well as approving a $200,000 set-aside grant to Dorchester County to assist with building improvements.

