SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Identical twins accused of cheating on MUSC exam win defamation suit

After they produced similar answers, Kayla and Kellie Bingham were accused of cheating on their...
After they produced similar answers, Kayla and Kellie Bingham were accused of cheating on their second-year medical school exam, according to their attorney Jay Parker, Jr.(Gray News)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston jury awarded a pair of identical twin sisters $1.5 million in a defamation lawsuit against the Medical University of South Carolina.

After they produced similar answers, Kayla and Kellie Bingham were accused of cheating on their second-year medical school exam, according to their attorney Jay Parker, Jr.

Since taking that test in 2016, Kayla and Kellie suffered damage to their reputations, mental anguish, stress and loss of enjoyment in life, according to the original court filing.

The lawsuit states that MUSC employees and others spread false statements about the twins.

An MUSC employee remotely monitoring the exam noticed the twins had many of the same incorrect answers, and she told the afternoon proctor to watch them.

The employee reported the findings to another staff member, who in turn told the president of the college’s honor council that cheating occurred and the twins were signaling one another and passing notes during the exam, the court documents state.

The honor council found the twins guilty of cheating, a decision that would later be reversed on an appeal because of a lack of evidence.

However, one member of the council leaked the council’s findings to a local news organization. The leaks, according to Parker, Jr., accused the twins of cheating and using political and family connections to avoid punishment.

The suit states the twins left MUSC and abandoned their careers in medicine because of hostility from rumors of favoritism within the school’s academic community.

“There was also a substantial body of evidence showing that it was highly unlikely and improbable that they were actually attempting to cheat on a highly monitored medical school examination,” Parker, Jr. said. “An expert provided testimony regarding the extremely high correlation in standardized test performance between identical twins.”

The trial lasted from Nov. 14 to Nov. 19, 2022.

Parker, Jr. says there are still some post-trial motions pending.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died from injuries sustained in a crash on...
Coroner’s office IDs man killed after hitting trailer on shoulder of I-26
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after responding to an accident report...
Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl reported missing has returned home.
Charleston Co. authorities locate missing teen
A Goose Creek man is behind bars and accused of setting a car on fire.
Goose Creek man faces arson charges after setting Jeep on fire
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 43-year-old pedestrian killed after being...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston

Latest News

North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn
Spirit Airlines on Wednesday announced daily flights from Charleston International Airport...
Spirit Airlines takes to the skies from Charleston International in 2023
A maker of electric vehicle battery components is bringing a $3.5 billion investment to...
State’s largest economic development coming to Berkeley County
A United Kingdom-based garbage collection vehicle manufacturer on Tuesday announced plans to...
Garbage truck manufacturer expanding Dorchester Co. operations