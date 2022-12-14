Identical twins accused of cheating on MUSC exam win defamation suit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston jury awarded a pair of identical twin sisters $1.5 million in a defamation lawsuit against the Medical University of South Carolina.

After they produced similar answers, Kayla and Kellie Bingham were accused of cheating on their second-year medical school exam, according to their attorney Jay Parker, Jr.

Since taking that test in 2016, Kayla and Kellie suffered damage to their reputations, mental anguish, stress and loss of enjoyment in life, according to the original court filing.

The lawsuit states that MUSC employees and others spread false statements about the twins.

An MUSC employee remotely monitoring the exam noticed the twins had many of the same incorrect answers, and she told the afternoon proctor to watch them.

The employee reported the findings to another staff member, who in turn told the president of the college’s honor council that cheating occurred and the twins were signaling one another and passing notes during the exam, the court documents state.

The honor council found the twins guilty of cheating, a decision that would later be reversed on an appeal because of a lack of evidence.

However, one member of the council leaked the council’s findings to a local news organization. The leaks, according to Parker, Jr., accused the twins of cheating and using political and family connections to avoid punishment.

The suit states the twins left MUSC and abandoned their careers in medicine because of hostility from rumors of favoritism within the school’s academic community.

“There was also a substantial body of evidence showing that it was highly unlikely and improbable that they were actually attempting to cheat on a highly monitored medical school examination,” Parker, Jr. said. “An expert provided testimony regarding the extremely high correlation in standardized test performance between identical twins.”

The trial lasted from Nov. 14 to Nov. 19, 2022.

Parker, Jr. says there are still some post-trial motions pending.

