SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Jan. 6 committee’s final public meeting scheduled for Monday, chairman says

The Jan. 6 select committee's final public meeting will be Monday and its full report will come...
The Jan. 6 select committee's final public meeting will be Monday and its full report will come out Dec. 21, Chairman Bennie Thompson said.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol announced the committee will hold its final public meeting Monday, and the panel’s full report will come out Dec. 21.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters Tuesday that the committee will approve the panel’s final report on Monday and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, but the public will not see the final report until two days later.

Committee members have promised to have the report released before the end of the year because Republicans are expected to dissolve the committee when they take over the chamber in the next Congress.

The investigation into Donald Trump's companies continues as he grapples with two federal probes. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS, WZTV, WLUK, DEPT OF JUSTICE, NPR)

Thompson said Monday’s meeting will include a presentation and cover the names of people facing criminal and other referrals, as well as the basis for those referrals.

Those other referrals could include ethics referrals to the House Ethics Committee, bar discipline referrals and campaign finance referrals.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died from injuries sustained in a crash on...
Coroner’s office IDs man killed after hitting trailer on shoulder of I-26
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after responding to an accident report...
Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl reported missing has returned home.
Charleston Co. authorities locate missing teen
A Goose Creek man is behind bars and accused of setting a car on fire.
Goose Creek man faces arson charges after setting Jeep on fire
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 43-year-old pedestrian killed after being...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston

Latest News

A California woman gets an early Christmas gift as she is reunited with her long lost cat.
'Miracles happen': Woman reunited with long lost cat after almost 6 years
Grocery prices remain a trouble spot in the fight against inflation. They are up 12% compared...
Fed raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come
FILE - Portland Thorns FC celebrates with the trophy after the won the NWSL championship soccer...
Inquiry finds widespread misconduct in women’s pro soccer
Since Russia began hitting the power grid and other critical infrastructure in early October,...
Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings
Police confirmed a suspect in the Amazon shooting has died.
1 wounded, suspect dead after Amazon warehouse shooting in Arizona, police say