Local officers help Illinois police get a new therapy dog
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Local law enforcement lent a helping hand to police officers from over 900 miles away.
Officers with North Charleston Police Department presented the men and women at the Oak Brook, Illinois police department with their new therapy dog named “Bandit.”
North Charleston was the first the first agency in the state to get a therapy dog, its name is “Hope.”
A North Charleston Officer helped connect Oak Brook Police with a local Charleston breeder to meet their new best friend.
