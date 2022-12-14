SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Man stops at store after seeing dad’s car, ends up winning $200,000

South Carolina lottery
South Carolina lottery(Gray)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson man won big after he stopped by a convenient store to say hello to his father.

After seeing his father’s car at the MD Food Mart on Concord Road, the man decided to stop by and ended up buying a winning lottery ticket.

The man was excited when he won $200,000 on a $5 scratch-off.

“I was speechless,” the son said in a release. “I got my dad’s attention to come and see.”

According to the son, his father’s eyes got wide and his jaw dropped when he saw his son’s winning ticket.

The man ended up buying a new car with his winnings.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died from injuries sustained in a crash on...
Coroner’s office IDs man killed after hitting trailer on shoulder of I-26
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after responding to an accident report...
Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl reported missing has returned home.
Charleston Co. authorities locate missing teen
A Goose Creek man is behind bars and accused of setting a car on fire.
Goose Creek man faces arson charges after setting Jeep on fire
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 43-year-old pedestrian killed after being...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston

Latest News

After they produced similar answers, Kayla and Kellie Bingham were accused of cheating on their...
Identical twins accused of cheating on MUSC exam win defamation suit
North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn
Spirit Airlines on Wednesday announced daily flights from Charleston International Airport...
Spirit Airlines takes to the skies from Charleston International in 2023
A maker of electric vehicle battery components is bringing a $3.5 billion investment to...
State’s largest economic development coming to Berkeley County