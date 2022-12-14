Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who was found dead inside a vehicle Tuesday.

Ahmad Gardner, 35-year-old, from Charleston, died on scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Gardner accidentally discharged a gun while operating his vehicle, O’Neal said.

North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue at Dalton Street. Gardner was found with a wound in the groin area consistent with a gunshot.

A witness told police Gardner’s vehicle was traveling east on Rivers Avenue near Mall Drive when he made a U-turn to travel west on Rivers Ave.

Police say Gardner did not complete the turn and traveled through a parking lot at Rivers Avenue and Dalton Street, striking an unoccupied vehicle.

“After reviewing all the facts and evidence, in this case, it was determined that the victim had an accidental firearm discharge while driving the vehicle which culminated in the victim’s death,” police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

Police closed that portion of Rivers Avenue for about an hour Tuesday morning during the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.