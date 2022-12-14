SC Lottery
Report: Man dressed in Christmas suit arrested after golf cart chase

Brandon Brigman, 28, is charged with two counts of grand larceny greater than $2,000 but less than $10,000, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to steal golf carts from the Medical University of South Carolina.

Brandon Brigman, 28, is charged with two counts of grand larceny greater than $2,000 but less than $10,000, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

MUSC’s Department of Public Safety responded to a parking garage on President Street just after midnight Wednesday.

At the garage, authorities saw a man in a festive Christmas suit on a golf cart.

Officers say the suspect exited the cart and went to the front of the garage. As an officer tried to cut him off, the man got on another golf cart and exited the side of the garage toward Bee Street, according to an incident report.

Another officer tried to stop the man, but authorities say he refused to stop and continued on the golf cart down President Street toward Erhardt Street.

MUSC officials say that eventually, the man was grounded and arrested. He was taken to MUSC’s ER for a minor injury to his forehead that he suffered when he was grounded.

“[The man] appeared grossly intoxicated due to his unsteadiness, confused manner and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person,” the incident report reads.

Both golf carts were returned to their original areas.

Brigman is currently booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

His bond for all the charges was set at $15,257.

