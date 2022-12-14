SC Lottery
Shotgun found in Wando High School student’s car, district says

District spokesman Andy Pruitt says the gun was found during a routine search of the Mount Pleasant school’s parking lot during school hours.(Live 5)
By Cameron Bopp and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says a shotgun was found in a student’s car Wednesday at Wando High School.

District spokesman Andy Pruitt says the gun was found during a routine search of the Mount Pleasant school’s parking lot during school hours.

The gun was located and confiscated without incident, Pruitt says. There were no reports of threats to other students or the school related to the incident.

The Wando student reportedly left the shotgun in the car by accident, according to Pruitt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

