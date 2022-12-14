Shotgun found in Wando High School student’s car, district says

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says a shotgun was found in a student’s car Wednesday at Wando High School.

District spokesman Andy Pruitt says the gun was found during a routine search of the Mount Pleasant school’s parking lot during school hours.

The gun was located and confiscated without incident, Pruitt says. There were no reports of threats to other students or the school related to the incident.

The Wando student reportedly left the shotgun in the car by accident, according to Pruitt.

