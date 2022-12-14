Spirit Airlines coming to Charleston International Airport in Spring 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Starting this spring, you’ll find bright, yellow airplanes soaring over the Holy City.

Spirit Airlines is expanding its services to Charleston International Airport. The additional carrier is expected to create more competition, resulting in lower fares.

Flights will connect Charleston with three of the largest metro areas on the east coast.

Charleston travelers will gain international connection opportunities with this service.

Leaders with Charleston International say they are excited about what Spirit is bringing to the runway.

“They’re bringing on a lot of brand new Airbus A320 and A321 equipment, that’s a fantastic airplane,” Charleston International Airport CEO Elliott Summey said. “It is a fuel efficient, large plane with 182 seats, very comfortable, brand new technology in those planes.”

“We probably would have been here sooner if not for the pandemic, but Charleston has seen such tremendous growth, that we think our product will resonate with the Charleston customer, both coming in, as well as Charleston originating people coming out and traveling around the country,” Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines John Kirby said.

Spirit’s daily, non-stop flights to Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale and Newark start on April 5.

