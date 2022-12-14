SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Spirit Airlines coming to Charleston International Airport in Spring 2023

Starting this spring, you’ll find bright, yellow airplanes soaring over the Holy City.
Starting this spring, you’ll find bright, yellow airplanes soaring over the Holy City.(Live 5)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Starting this spring, you’ll find bright, yellow airplanes soaring over the Holy City.

Spirit Airlines is expanding its services to Charleston International Airport. The additional carrier is expected to create more competition, resulting in lower fares.

Flights will connect Charleston with three of the largest metro areas on the east coast.

Charleston travelers will gain international connection opportunities with this service.

Leaders with Charleston International say they are excited about what Spirit is bringing to the runway.

“They’re bringing on a lot of brand new Airbus A320 and A321 equipment, that’s a fantastic airplane,” Charleston International Airport CEO Elliott Summey said. “It is a fuel efficient, large plane with 182 seats, very comfortable, brand new technology in those planes.”

“We probably would have been here sooner if not for the pandemic, but Charleston has seen such tremendous growth, that we think our product will resonate with the Charleston customer, both coming in, as well as Charleston originating people coming out and traveling around the country,” Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines John Kirby said.

Spirit’s daily, non-stop flights to Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale and Newark start on April 5.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died from injuries sustained in a crash on...
Coroner’s office IDs man killed after hitting trailer on shoulder of I-26
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after responding to an accident report...
Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl reported missing has returned home.
Charleston Co. authorities locate missing teen
A Goose Creek man is behind bars and accused of setting a car on fire.
Goose Creek man faces arson charges after setting Jeep on fire

Latest News

d
Charleston Animal Society offering special Christmas adoption services
Brandon Brigman, 28, is charged with two counts of grand larceny greater than $2,000 but less...
Report: Man dressed in Christmas suit arrested after golf cart chase
Spirit Airlines on Wednesday announced daily flights from Charleston International Airport...
Spirit Airlines takes to the skies from Charleston International in 2023
The Colleton County School District has a new plan to stop some of the violence that’s been...
Colleton Co. to bring community members into school to stop violence
Matt Kisber, Silicon Ranch Co-founder, addresses concerns from community members near the...
‘This is about the future’: Developers address concerns over solar farm