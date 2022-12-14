Spirit Airlines takes to the skies from Charleston International in 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Spirit Airlines on Wednesday announced daily flights from Charleston International Airport beginning in April.

The airline will begin with daily services to Fort Lauderdale, Newark and Philadelphia beginning April 5, 2023. The carrier is offering introductory fares starting at $39 and $49 one-way.

“We’re excited to connect the beautiful city of Charleston, South Carolina, with three of the biggest metro areas on the East Coast,” Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby said. “Spirit’s affordable fares and convenient, nonstop flights allow Guests to travel more often to visit friends and loved ones, and explore Charleston’s attractions, coastline and world-class restaurants.”

The arrival of Spirit brings the total number of airlines serving the airport to 13.

“We are grateful for Spirit’s commitment and investment in our community and the Charleston International Airport,” Airport executive director and CEO Elliott Summey said. “Spirit’s low fares and affordable flights provide more options for travelers to take a vacation here in Charleston, or for local residents to visit family and friends in three major cities any day of the week.”

The new destinations look to provide travelers with affordable access from the Holy City to the northeast and give travelers connection opportunities to Latin America and the Caribbean through its Fort Lauderdale connection.

