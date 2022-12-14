SC Lottery
State’s largest economic development coming to Berkeley County

Redwood Materials is investing $3.5 million and creating 1,500 jobs in Ridgeville
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A maker of electric vehicle battery components is bringing a $3.5 million investment to Berkeley County.

The investment marks the largest economic development announcement in South Carolina history.

Redwood Materials’ announcement to bring the manufacturing of anode and cathode battery components onshore will bring 1,500 new jobs to the county.

The company’s more than 600-acre campus will be located at the Camp Hill Commerce Park in Ridgeville and initially produce enough material for 100 gigawatt-hours of battery cell production or 1 million electric vehicles.

The company says, by creating a circular supply chain in the U.S. for electric vehicles, they will drive down costs and emissions related to the supply chain.

Redwood Materials works with companies that have existing operations in the U.S. to reclaim and recycle batteries and production scrap to produce battery components.

The company says its efforts allow for the recovery of more than 95% of minerals such as nickel, cobalt, lithium and copper from batteries and reuse those materials in the anode and cathode materials it creates.

Operations at the facility are expected to begin in 2023.

