Woman faces charges after bringing gun to high school basketball game

A Charleston woman is facing charges after authorities say she brought a gun onto school property on Tuesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston woman is facing charges after authorities say she brought a gun onto school property on Tuesday night.

Dana Washington, 34, is facing charges of carrying a weapon on school property during a basketball game at Baptist Hill Middle/High School.

While at the basketball game, an off-duty deputy received information that a spectator was in possession of a firearm, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. Knapp said the woman’s gun fell on the floor during the game, and she placed it in a backpack.

Officials say Washington was escorted by two deputies to a separate room where she stated she has a Concealed Weapon Permit. One of the deputies took custody of her gun, ran it through a database and determined it was not stolen. Knapp said Washington provided the deputies with the valid permit.

Deputies explained to Washington that even though she had a permit, she was not allowed to bring the firearm on school grounds, the incident report states.

Washington was handcuffed and taken to the Charleston County Detention Center.

Source: Live 5
