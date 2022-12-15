3 Lowcountry natives named AP D2 All-Americans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three former Lowcountry high school football players have been honored as Division 2 All-Americans by the Associated Press on Wednesday.

Stratford alum Mario Anderson, Ft. Dorchester alum Davion Gilmore and Berkeley alum Tre Morrison each were named 1st team All-Americans by the AP.

Anderson, who just finished his sophomore season at Newberry, rushed for 1,560 yards on the year to go along with 19 touchdowns. He announced on Tuesday that he is entering the transfer portal with 2 seasons of eligibility left.

Gilmore just completed his junior year at Wingate where he led the team with 95 tackles and also added 20.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks.

Morrison, who’s a sophomore at Wingate, had 21 pass breakups which was the most in the country and his 5 interceptions also had him in the top 10 nationally.

