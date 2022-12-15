Big Brother program gives back to Lowcountry school

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Children at Jane Edwards Elementary School celebrated the joy of the holiday season with their Big Brother/Little Sister Christmas Extravaganza hosted by the Multicultural Club of Baptist Hill.

The club originally began in New York City and made its way right here in the Lowcountry. The multicultural club, made entirely of high school students, is an after-school program that focuses on bringing culture and love to kids in the community with the goal of showing the importance of spreading love amongst all people.

Jermol Proctor-Floyd, club advisor, said he wants to spread the message of unity to children of all ages. He says he was shown infinite love from his mother and father and wants to continue to spread the love of how he grew up with different cultures to ethnicities and ultimately spread the message of unity.

“In order for us to be a better society we have to be more heterogenous and it’s all about love,” Proctor-Floyd said. “And it’s not about talking about what separates us but let’s talk about more and put an emphasis on what brings us together.”

“We want to accept each other for who we are and embrace that love and embrace those differences but embrace the similarities even more because the closer we get to know one another we start to see more similarities than our differences and it’s very important that we do that,” Proctor-Floyd said.

Each child was given a stocking filled with goodies, participated in games and crafts and shared their reasons for loving Christmas with their big brothers and sisters.

