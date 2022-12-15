Bluffton announces new police chief

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in the town of Bluffton have selected a new leader for their police department.

Joseph “Joe” Babkiewicz will be taking over as chief on Dec. 29.

Babkiewicz currently works in the private industry but has nearly 20 years in law enforcement, according to a news release.

The new job marks a return for Babkiewicz, who spent 13 years with the Bluffton Police Department.

“I am excited to have Joe Babkiewicz return to the Bluffton Police Department as chief,” Town Manager Stephen Steese said. “He is a Blufftonian who is personally invested in our community and has already worked together with numerous leaders of civic, church, and youth groups.

Babkiewicz says his first objective as chief is to assess the departments’ strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. This is known as a SWOT analysis.

The town says they received 75 applicants from 24 states for the position.

Babkiewicz will be taking over for former Police Chief Stephenie Price, according to our sister station in Savannah.

