SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Bolon scores 16 as College of Charleston takes down Stetson 65-60

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dalton Bolon scored 16 points to help Charleston defeat Stetson 65-60 on Wednesday night.

Bolon added three steals for the Cougars (11-1). Ryan Larson shot 3 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Pat Robinson III shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The Cougars extended their winning streak to 10 games.

Josh Smith led the Hatters (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and two blocks. Stephan D. Swenson added 10 points for Stetson. In addition, Mahamadou Diawara had eight points and eight rebounds.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn
Jonathan Ramaci, owner of a Deleware Corporation named Elements of Genius, was arrested on...
Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K
Dana Washington, 34, is facing charges of carrying a weapon on school property during a...
Woman faces charges after bringing gun to high school basketball game
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Spirit Airlines on Wednesday announced daily flights from Charleston International Airport...
Spirit Airlines takes to the skies from Charleston International in 2023

Latest News

VIDEO: CofC wins 10th in a row beating Stetson
VIDEO: CofC wins 10th in a row beating Stetson
VIDEO: The Citadel hires Maurice Drayton as head football coach
VIDEO: The Citadel hires Maurice Drayton as head football coach
CSU basketball
Harris, Charleston Southern defeat Tennessee State 91-87
UAB dominant in 84-70 win over South Carolina