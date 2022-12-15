SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Charleston Co. to consider setting aside $75M to pay for remaining prep for I-526 expansion

County officials have identified $75 million available from the transportation sales tax that...
County officials have identified $75 million available from the transportation sales tax that could be used to advance the interstate’s expansion.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council could set aside tens of millions of dollars to help pay for the remaining prep work to expand Interstate 526.

County officials have identified $75 million available from the transportation sales tax that could be used to advance the interstate’s expansion. The measure will be up for vote Thursday night.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation requested on Dec. 2 that the county and the State Transportation Infrastructure Bank to pay around $150 million to finish prepping the expansion. If passed, the cost would be split 50/50 between the county and state bank.

The proposed expansion would begin from Savannah Highway, through Johns Island before finishing at the James Island Connector at Folly Road. If built, the final exit of 526 would be Calhoun Street on the peninsula’s medical district.

However, some locals said the over $2 billion in estimated costs is better spent elsewhere.

“The last cost estimate was $750 million seven years ago,” neighbor Rich Thomas said. “It’s three times more now, and there’s no value for $2.2 billion. There’s absolutely no value when we look at how that money could be spent on other pressing traffic, transportation and social needs in the county.”

The county said another transportation sales tax could be necessary to pay for several programs and the interstate’s expansion.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn
Jonathan Ramaci, owner of a Deleware Corporation named Elements of Genius, was arrested on...
Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K
Dana Washington, 34, is facing charges of carrying a weapon on school property during a...
Woman faces charges after bringing gun to high school basketball game
Brandon Brigman, 28, is charged with two counts of grand larceny greater than $2,000 but less...
Report: Man dressed in Christmas suit arrested after golf cart chase
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

The animal, which is closely related to the jellyfish, is commonly found in the Atlantic Ocean....
Officials recover several venomous Portuguese man o’ wars on Sullivan’s Island
Children at Jane Edwards Elementary school celebrated the joy of the holiday season with their...
Big Brother program gives back to Lowcountry school
East Montague Avenue at Gaynor Street and Remount Road at Dutton Avenue are blocked by the...
Freight train blocking traffic on E. Montague Ave. cleared
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System on Thursday is hosting an informational event about...
Ralph H. Johnson VA hosting PACT Act information session for veterans