Charleston Co. to consider setting aside $75M to pay for remaining prep for I-526 expansion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council could set aside tens of millions of dollars to help pay for the remaining prep work to expand Interstate 526.

County officials have identified $75 million available from the transportation sales tax that could be used to advance the interstate’s expansion. The measure will be up for vote Thursday night.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation requested on Dec. 2 that the county and the State Transportation Infrastructure Bank to pay around $150 million to finish prepping the expansion. If passed, the cost would be split 50/50 between the county and state bank.

The proposed expansion would begin from Savannah Highway, through Johns Island before finishing at the James Island Connector at Folly Road. If built, the final exit of 526 would be Calhoun Street on the peninsula’s medical district.

However, some locals said the over $2 billion in estimated costs is better spent elsewhere.

“The last cost estimate was $750 million seven years ago,” neighbor Rich Thomas said. “It’s three times more now, and there’s no value for $2.2 billion. There’s absolutely no value when we look at how that money could be spent on other pressing traffic, transportation and social needs in the county.”

The county said another transportation sales tax could be necessary to pay for several programs and the interstate’s expansion.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.