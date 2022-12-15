Charleston police help with special escort to deliver gifts to the Ronald McDonald House

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department helped out the big man from the North Pole with an escort ride on Wednesday.

The officers in black and blue organized a motorcade for the man in red, through the downtown area stopping to collect gifts for children and adults in need.

This year the gifts gathered were donated to people at the Ronald McDonald House and the Fisher House.

In the video above, see some of the sights and sounds from the event captured by our photojournalist Michael Allison.

