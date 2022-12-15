SC Lottery
Clemson LB Simpson declares for the NFL draft

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) plays against Syracuse during an NCAA college football...
Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) plays against Syracuse during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson is off to the NFL.

Simpson, in his third season, announced his intentions to leave the Tigers in a social media post Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Simpson is projected as a first-round pick in next spring’s draft.

He was already ruled out of the 10th-ranked Tigers Orange Bowl game with No. 6 Tennessee on Dec. 30 after reinjuring his ankle in his team’s 39-10 victory over North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game earlier this month.

Simpson, in his post, thanked his friends and family, coaches and teammates, and what he called the “Clemson Tiger Nation” for their support during his time with the Tigers.

“I am pleased to inform you that I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL draft,” he wrote.

Simpson is expected to graduate later this month.

He was second on the team with 77 tackles this season and finished his three seasons with 187 stops.

