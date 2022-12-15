SC Lottery
Cold front to bring rain today, cooler weather for the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the Lowcountry today bringing an unsettled weather day with rain, wind and unseasonably warm temperatures. We’re starting out with a cloudy sky, a few showers and temperatures near 70 degrees this morning. Scattered rain will be possible through lunch time so make sure you have the umbrellas ready to go! A line of isolated rain, and perhaps a brief thunderstorm, will move through the area this afternoon along a cold front. Once this front moves through, the rain chance will end and the sky will start to clear out. Expect a much cooler start out the door tomorrow morning with temperatures near 40 degrees. Sunny skies are expected Friday but clouds will return as we head through the day on Saturday. A few showers are possible late Saturday and Saturday night as a quick moving disturbance passes to our south. Sunny skies will return on Sunday but chillier weather will be the big story this weekend. Highs will top out in the mid 50s Saturday, only the low 50s on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Breezy. High 72.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 60.

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds. A Few Showers Late. High 56.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky and Chilly. High 52.

