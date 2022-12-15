SC Lottery
Harris, Charleston Southern defeat Tennessee State 91-87

CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. scored 23 points as Charleston Southern beat Tennessee State 91-87 on Wednesday night.

Harris was 7-of-12 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Buccaneers (3-6). Taje’ Kelly scored 15 points, shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Cheikh Faye shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Christian Brown finished with 26 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (6-5). Tennessee State also got 19 points and six assists from Jr. Clay. Adong Makuoi also had 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

VIDEO: CofC wins 10th in a row beating Stetson
VIDEO: The Citadel hires Maurice Drayton as head football coach
Bolon scores 16 as College of Charleston takes down Stetson 65-60
UAB dominant in 84-70 win over South Carolina