Highway Patrol investigating deadly auto-pedestrian collision in Beaufort County
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:23 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a person was hit and killed on US-278 Wednesday night.
Troopers say a pedestrian was traveling south across US-278 near Hilton Head around 8:21 p.m. when they were struck by a vehicle traveling west on the same road.
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.
