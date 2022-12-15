SC Lottery
Highway Patrol investigating deadly auto-pedestrian collision in Beaufort County

By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:23 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a person was hit and killed on US-278 Wednesday night.

Troopers say a pedestrian was traveling south across US-278 near Hilton Head around 8:21 p.m. when they were struck by a vehicle traveling west on the same road.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

VIDEO: Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K