Indictment accuses Leilani Simon of ‘malice aforethought’ before death of son

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Leilani Simon was indicted on felony charges on Wednesday by a Chatham County grand jury.

She is accused of murdering her son, Quinton Simon.

According to Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones, the grand jury indicted Leilani Simon for malice murder, two counts of felony murder, concealing the death of another, false report of a crime and 14 counts of making false statements to police.

For count one, the malice murder charge, it charges Leilani with using “malice aforethought.” That would mean she took the time to think about killing him before she’s accused of doing it.

Then there’s count three, which is the second felony murder charge. It accuses Leilani of maliciously causing her son “cruel and excessive” physical pain, causing Quinton’s death.

Count 5 accuses Leilani of trying to cover it all up, starting with a 911 call.

“Complainant advised her 1-year-old son is missing. She woke up, her door was open. Advising he’s unable to open a door. She thinks someone came in and took him,” can be heard on the 911 call.

The indictment goes on to say Simon willfully and knowingly gave a false report, implying that Quinton Simon had been abducted by an unknown intruder. It’s something she repeated to us - in a WTOC exclusive interview weeks after Quinton’s disappearance.

“We just hope that he’s in somebody’s house, and they’re feeding him. Maybe they wanted a baby, or couldn’t have a baby? Maybe they thought they were his savior,” Leilani Simon said.

Count 17 of this 19-count indictment may best summarize the accusations against Leilani. It says she did knowingly and willfully conceal that she had discarded her son, Quinton Simon, in a dumpster.

Leilani Simon reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5. Multiple agencies searched a Chatham County landfill on Little Neck Road for the remains of Quinton for weeks.

DNA analysis confirmed bones found on Nov. 18 in the landfill belonged to Quinton.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.